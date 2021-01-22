Is Southwest Airlines Stock(LUV) Ready To Move Higher?

Last week, I wrote a bullish piece about airlines stocks, highlighting buys in Skywest (SKYW) and Delta Airlines (DAL) on a breakout in the Airlines Index (XAL). United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) looked great too.

Today, I am adding another name to that list of stocks: Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Southwest Airlines stock price has turned up nicely off a confluence of support in its up-trend line and rising 50-day average. This support provides a nice risk-reward stop level (around $46) and offers upside to a target of $58. One could also hedge with Transports Sector ETF (IYT).

I still like the original ideas in this sector; Delta Airlines (DAL) in particular looks strong.

$LUV Southwest Airlines Stock Chart

