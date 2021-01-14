Are Airline Stocks Ready To Move Higher?

The major stock market averages continue to remain firmly in up-trends. In particular, I really like the action in the Airlines sector and select airline stocks (more on that below).

I have the S&P 500 Index firmly above its price target zone (after going sideways since hitting that target in November).

Upside momentum in both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite has been subdued compared to the Russell 2000 and Mid-Cap (MDY). I continue to favor the small and mid-cap stocks over large cap stocks.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is breaking out of a multi-month base pattern, and I have the airlines group as a “buy”.

Today we sent out a note to clients that listed two airline stocks as “buys”, along with the sector: Skywest (SKYW), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and the Airline Index (XAL). I believe that the Airline Index is setting up for a significant move higher.

I have been bullish biotechs for close to a year now, and we have the IBB finally coming into its MFU-4 target zone. It’s not a sell, but I will look for signs of a possible reversal in the coming days. If that were to happen, I believe it will be a profit-taking event more so than a reversal. Not sure yet.

In commodities, we remain bullish gold as the metal rallied nicely off an ellipse buy signal.

I have been short the TLT and will reverse the trade here for a short-term long trade. I still have a lower target and will short once again in the coming days.

