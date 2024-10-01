Is Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY) Nearing Buy Support?

It is no secret that Warren Buffet, who has sold a lot of shares in Bank of America and Apple, continues to hold Occidental Petroleum.

With the most recent $435 million purchase in June, Berkshire Hathaway now owns about 28.8% of shares outstanding

Buffett wrote, “We particularly like its vast oil and gas holdings in the United States, as well as its leadership in carbon-capture initiatives.”

We do not follow anyone blindly, but there are a few reasons why we are now looking at Occidental OXY.

The price of West Texas Crude Oil has recently sold off. However, it is holding the last swing low at around $65 a barrel. Now, a move over $70 would be compelling as the futures chart would indicate a firmer bottom is in place for oil. While I have the Daily chart posted here, on the weekly chart, the price of OXY is sitting on the 200-week moving average and has now for the last 4 weeks. On the monthly chart, OXY is holding the 80-month moving average or the 6–8-year business cycle low. That means OXY should hold around $50 per share to be good.

However, we do not simply buy stock because of who owns it or because it looks cheap.

This is where the Daily chart looks interesting as a timing mechanism.

Last week OXY made a new multi-year low. The last time this traded at these levels was in March 2022.

Nonetheless, OXY did confirm a potential reversal bottom with the action Friday and today.

Now, we want to see OXY gain leadership versus SPY.

And we want to see the momentum hold firm from current levels.

Plus, remember a move higher in the futures in oil will help as well.

