Is China ETF (FXI) Setting Up for Re-Test of 2009 Low?

The global equities market has been in a tailspin this year.

But could it get worse yet?

Today we look at a very important piece of the global equities complex: China.

Today’s “monthly” chart of the China large cap ETF $FXI highlights the risk that China may be breaking below a 10-year price range (blue shade area). It is already trading below it… but we’ll have to watch the monthly close. Further selling would indicate a retest of the 2009 lows is underway.

This may explain the recent bubble up in volatility. Will there be big trouble for big caps in China? Stay tuned!

$FXI China ETF “monthly” Chart

