Holiday Shopping Kicks Off As Investors Close Out Strong November

Stocks are pointing lower to start the week as the stock market embarks on the last day of a very successful month. Investors are hoping that holiday sales will hold up as Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the holiday shopping season.

In today’s video, I discuss key investment themes and news, technical price levels and indicators on the major stock market indexes, as well as trending stocks and sector ETFs. Here’s a recap:

The major stock indexes continue to trade near all-time highs as we approach the final month of the year.

Gold prices are under pressure as the shiny metal nears a key price support level.

Crude Oil is breaking above price resistance, providing a boost to energy stocks.

The US Dollar is near year-long lows; where will the greenback find support?

Stock Market Today Video – November 30, 2020

