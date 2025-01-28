Historical Deja Vu: Will 30-Year Treasury Bond Yields Repeat 2007?

We have repeated several times the importance and implications of rising/falling interest rates.

And today we come back to this theme while discussing long-term US treasury bond yields.

Below we share a “monthly” chart of the 30-year treasury bond yield. And, as you can see, we highlight a potential topping pattern set up by a bearish reversal this month.

BUT this isn’t any old topping pattern; this is potential deja vu!

Currently, yields are potentially repeating the very same topping pattern that marked the 2007 highs… at the 2007 highs!!

This could be a BIG DEAL for interest rates and have implications for the economy. Stay tuned!

30-Year Treasury Bond Yield “monthly” Chart

