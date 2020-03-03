Foot Locker (FL) Sells Off On Coronavirus Concerns, Stock Outlook Lower

Steve Miller
By
Steve Miller
-
foot locker stock price lower analyst downgrades sales lower coronavirus image

Foot Locker NYSE: FL Weekly Stock Price Chart

Several analysts lowered their price targets on Foot Locker (FL) and suggested that COVID-19 may disrupt the company’s back-to-school shopping season.

The stock closed the day down 7.12%. Let’s see what the charts tell us.

At askSlim.com we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that FL is in a declining phase with a short-term bottom due to form. Weekly momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci resistance zone from 37.78 – 41.63. On the downside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci extension zone from 30.92 – 27.95. Our analysis suggests that for the bulls to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would likely need to see a weekly close above 44.37.

foot locker stock price analysis bearish technical indicators fl ticker image

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

FL has a negative weekly cycle pattern with negative momentum. These conditions will likely limit any upside in the stock to the intermediate-term Fibonacci resistance zones beginning at 37.78. There is a likelihood that the stock tests the intermediate-term Fibonacci extension zone beginning at 30.92 by July. 

Interested in askSlim?

Get professional grade technical analysis, trader education and trade planning tools at askSlim.com. Write to matt@askslim.com and mention See It Market in your email for special askSlim membership trial offers!

Twitter:  @askslim

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR