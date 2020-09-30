ETF Trading Update: Time To Watch The Homebuilders (XHB)

It’s time to start watching the homebuilding sector. We can look at this using the ETF ticker symbol $XHB.

The reason that the Homebuilder Sector (XHB) and Homebuilding stocks are interesting right now is because they have been outperforming all the other sectors in the US economy based on a 6-month range.

The ETF $XHB is also performing very well on a 3-month range, though it’s just a tad behind the transportation sector.

Looking at the chart above shows that it has been in a compression range for the past month, and could be looking to break out to all-time highs.

Let’s look at a couple of the top holdings within the Homebuilders Sector ETF (XHB).

First we look at $LOW which is the stock ticker symbol for Lowes Retail Company

$LOW has clear price resistance at about 171.

It has a positive stack, with the 10-DMA at the top, the 50-day moving average (DMA) in the middle, and the 200-DMA at the bottom. This shows a very bullish trend.

With a clean break over 171, it looks poised to continue higher.

Another one to watch is WHR, Whirlpool Corp. This Home Appliance company is also sitting in a strong trend while holding its recent dips to the 50-DMA very well.

The outperformance of this sector supports a growing economy as the demand for materials and labor in this area increases.

We’ve also seen a rise in home projects as Covid hit. It looks as though more free time gave people the motivation to do some work on home improvements.

And, it doesn’t hurt that many people are leaving highly populated cites as they look for more spacious lower cost housing due to Covid and job loss.

On top of that, the devastation of wildfires across the United States creates the need for homes to be rebuilt, or for ways to protect existing homes from future natural disasters.

S&P 500 (SPY) Tried intraday, but closed under the 50-DMA

Russell 2000 (IWM) Rallied right to the 50-DMA before retreating.

Dow (DIA) Unconfirmed bullish phase. 270 pivotal

Nasdaq (QQQ) 280 is the midpoint between September high and September low.

KRE (Regional Banks) Would like to see a close above 36

SMH (Semiconductors) Still needs to close above 175

IYT (Transportation) Support 193.

IBB (Biotechnology) Confirmed bullish phase.

XRT (Retail) Under 48 cautious Needs to clear above 50.30

