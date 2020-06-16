Eli Lilly (LLY) Rallies 18% as Breast Cancer drug Met Primary Endpoint

eli lilly stock chart lly forecast higher analysis bullish trend image

Eli Lilly Stock Chart (LLY) with “Weekly” Cycle Analysis

On Tuesday, Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that its breast cancer drug, Verzenio, met its primary endpoint as part of a Phase 3 drug trial in reducing the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

This news sent Eli Lilly up more than 18% midway through Tuesday’s trading session. Let’s review our weekly cycle analysis.

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s.

We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price. 

askSlim Technical Briefing:

eli lilly stock price indicators bullish strength investing image

LLY is in a rising phase on the weekly. Weekly momentum is currently negative, but it is likely to turn back up. The next projected intermediate-term low is due in August.

On the upside, there is a Fibonacci extension zone from 163.60 – 169.25. On the downside, there are rising intermediate-term supports from 148.19 – 136.30. For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close below 127.84
askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

LLY is in the late stages of a rising phase on the weekly. We see limited near-term upside. There is a likelihood that the stock tests the rising intermediate-term supports beginning at 148 by August.

