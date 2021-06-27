EA’s Battlefield 2042 Game Poised to be Consumer Hit

Consumers have plenty of entertainment options at their fingertips and video games are a popular choice.

As gaming systems become more advanced, games themselves also adapt.

In a recent study by Spiketrap, EA’s new trailer for the Battlefield 2042 game showed strong sentiment across social channels in the 7 days following the trailer’s release. The trailer received a sentiment rating score of 70. This is paralleled by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Star Wars: Battlefront 2. It’s also the highest ever rating for EA’s Battlefield franchise.

Many associate video games with a short-lived craze, however the best games can become enduring consumer franchises while unlocking significant value for those that own the titles.

Sentiment checks can provide good insight into how games may perform post-release. Perhaps more important, they show how the game compares to previous launches. When it comes to the Battlefield franchise, EA is the proud owner.

The Battlefield 2042 game is not set to release until late 2021. Anticipation will mount in the weeks ahead and it will be interesting to gauge consumer reception at launch and the value creation opportunities that follow.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

The author or his firm may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.