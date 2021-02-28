DoorDash Success Underscores ‘Convenience’ Online Shopping Trend

Online shopping has only become increasingly popular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with e-commerce penetration rates accelerating significantly throughout the first half of 2020.

Specific areas like food delivery also experienced a boost, as consumers ordered both groceries ready-to-eat foods from the comfort of their homes.

DoorDash was certainly one of these beneficiaries – but aside from their core food delivery offering, customers increased their convenience store spending by 162% from Q3 to Q4 of 2020.

Companies like DoorDash may come to mind when you think of food delivery, yet they have made it clear their ambitions extend beyond food.

Today, customers can order other household and personal items (e.g. toothpaste, paper towels) from the DoorDash app.

Other companies in the space include GoPuff and instacart, which are also offering a growing variety of products. As companies continue to invest heavily to capture share and scale, it will be interesting to see which ones lead the way, and which ones fade into the backdrop.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

