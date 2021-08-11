Crude Oil Price Reversal Positive For Energy Sector & Stocks

Crude oil prices have reversed course and are pushing back higher once more. This comes after oil prices held a key support level.

The latest price action is a near-term positive for Crude Oil (and the Energy sector) and has me looking for a push higher in the days ahead. In fact, I think there is a good possibility of pushing back to new all-time highs in weeks ahead before seasonal weakness sets in.

Note that both Natural Gas and WTI Crude Oil firmed up on Tuesday and this could be a sector to favor in the days ahead. Looks for stocks exhibiting relative strength (i.e. leaders).

