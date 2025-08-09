UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Pressuring Lower Price Support

As the stock market presses higher and several important indices are at new highs, one stock (and sector) continues to lag.

Stock: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) Sector: Health Care Sector (NYSEARCA: XLV)

We’ll focus on the the stock UNH, but it’s also worth noting that the sector (XLV) is also near its lows.

The key word “also”… Yes, UnitedHealth (UNH) has been in a funk and has made new marginal lows but needs price to hold here to avoid another breakdown.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$UNH UnitedHealth Group Chart

This picture (chart) says it all. UNH has dropped from over $600 to $250. Yikes. Continued selling would mean further downside. BUT, if price can hold here we could see a counter-trend rally.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.