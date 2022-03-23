Crude Oil Likely To Hit $127 After A Brief Pause

After a steep pullback, crude oil prices have reversed higher. I highlighted this bullish reversal in a research note here on See It Market last week.

With WTI Crude Oil getting close to our price target of $115.20, I wanted to provide an update with current thoughts.

Given the buildup in momentum, I think price will barely pause (if at all) at the MFU-4 target and head to the MFU-5 level of $127. I am still bullish on crude oil and energy stocks. In the article linked above, I shared our systems potential price target of $150 for XOP.

Crude Oil Chart

