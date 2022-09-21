Corn and Wheat Prices Likely To Head Higher Yet

Looking at grocery bills and restaurant bills and it’s obvious that food prices have risen dramatically (along side wages).

Inflation has been around for several months and may be around for longer than thought… especially if Corn and Wheat prices continue to rise.

Today, we share two charts showing the potential for higher prices in the weeks ahead. Both are bullish for traders… yet bearish for consumers.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.