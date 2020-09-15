Can U.S. Stock Market Rally Surpass Key Price Levels?

Stocks are bouncing sharply this week, lead by the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). The broad S&P 500 ETF (SPY) still needs to break above and hold $340.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, look at sector performance and rotation, and trending stocks and ETFs. Here’s a recap:

The Technology Sector’s (XLK) relative up-trend is intact but still extended here.

The Materials Sector (XLB) is breaking its 3-year down-trend line.

Consumer discretionary stocks are strong even though Amazon is lagging.

Stock market futures point to a higher open today.

Stock Market Today Video – September 15, 2020

