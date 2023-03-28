Bank Index (BKX) Continues To Send Caution To Active Investors

The banks have been sick for a while now. Check out our last post on the bank stocks for reference. Today we provide an update.

Folks, I cannot objectively say what “it” is but something is afoot at the circle K …

Whatever it is or isn’t we do have a pretty good line in the sand to watch (price support).

The chart above is “log scale”:

Measured move PERCENTAGE CORRECTION (red arrow)

Percentage ABCD (blue arrows)

Trend line

Multiple ratios …

Let’s call that price area our line in sand. If we take the chart and make it “normal” scaling that level is important and maybe a little lower. Watch that .786 retracement level!

