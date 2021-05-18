Are Treasury Bonds (TLT) Reversing Lower Again?

After a period of consolidation, treasury bonds may be set to move lower once more.

As you can see in today’s chart of the long-dated Treasury Bonds ETF (TLT), momentum has turned lower and a minor trend-line off the March low has been broken.

This reversal lower has an initial trading price target of $131 but could slip down to $127. It’s been a tough past year for bond bulls. It may take a bit more selling before we see a stronger relief rally. Keep an eye on the recent lows…

