Are Treasury Bonds Peaking At 25-Year Resistance!?!

If treasury bonds aren’t on your radar, they should be. Many investors and mom and pops own treasury bonds, whether it be a retirement account or pension.

Last month, I wrote an article about the potential for a reversal on the 30-Year US Treasury Bond by looking at an inverted chart of the 30-Year Treasury Bond Yield.

Today, I do the same thing but with the 10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield. For one, bonds and bond yields are an inverse relationship. And two, inverting charts can offer a creative (and unbiased) way of analyzing where one thinks price is headed next.

In this case, we can see that the inverted 10-Year Bond Yield appears to be putting in a long-term massive bearish “monthly” reversal. This started in March with the largest reversal in 3 decades at (1).

And last month followed with a “hanging man” topping candle at 25-year price resistance at (2). Note that this resistance is fortified by two converging trend lines.

Finally, momentum remains at the highest level in decades (3).

Taken together, this is a historic bearish reversal for Treasury Bonds. Follow through to the downside would confirm this ominous pattern. Stay tuned!

