Are Treasury Bonds Forming Largest Bearish Reversal Ever?

Chris Kimble
By
Chris Kimble
-

The financial markets are panicking and its producing some huge swings across asset classes.

One asset that may be producing a monster reversal is treasury bonds (TLT).

The flight to safe havens produced a sharp rise in the 20+ Year US Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). But that thrust higher was met with heavy selling the first 3 days of this week.

You can see this in the first chart below – a “monthly” chart the $TLT.

Thus far, the “monthly” candlestick has produced a monster bearish reversal wick. We have a ways to go until month end, but if this reversal holds, it could be the largest ever.

And that would be very bearish for bonds on a “longer term” time frame.

The second chart shows the same reversal for yields, but its a bullish reversal. Wow… Stay tuned!

$TLT 20+ Year US Treasury Bond ETF “monthly” Chart

tlt treasury bonds etf top and bearish reversal chart largest ever_march year 2020

$TNX 10 Year US Treasury Bond Yield Chart

10 year treasury bond yield bottom reversal higher largest ever_march year 2020

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR