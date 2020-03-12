Are Treasury Bonds Forming Largest Bearish Reversal Ever?

The financial markets are panicking and its producing some huge swings across asset classes.

One asset that may be producing a monster reversal is treasury bonds (TLT).

The flight to safe havens produced a sharp rise in the 20+ Year US Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). But that thrust higher was met with heavy selling the first 3 days of this week.

You can see this in the first chart below – a “monthly” chart the $TLT.

Thus far, the “monthly” candlestick has produced a monster bearish reversal wick. We have a ways to go until month end, but if this reversal holds, it could be the largest ever.

And that would be very bearish for bonds on a “longer term” time frame.

The second chart shows the same reversal for yields, but its a bullish reversal. Wow… Stay tuned!

$TLT 20+ Year US Treasury Bond ETF “monthly” Chart

$TNX 10 Year US Treasury Bond Yield Chart

