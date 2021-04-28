Are Rising Commodities Causing Investors to Worry About Inflation?

This week, three of the major stock market indices (represented here as ETFs), including the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Jones Industrials (DIA), and the S&P 500 (SPY), have been lingering near highs without the ability to break out.

However, food commodities such as corn (CORN), sugar (CANE), Soybeans (SOYB), and more have seen a consistent rise for the past month.

Additionally, precious metals and oil made moves higher.

Both gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) have recently cleared their 50-Day moving averages with United States Oil Fund (USO) holding support from its 50-DMA on Monday.

This could be showing that investor’s risk appetite is waning as they look for other places to rotate money into.

Two reasons investors might be looking to rotate money are increasing inflation and potentially rising taxes.

As we saw last week, the market sold off when news of the Presidents’ tax increase went live.

We also know that the Federal Reserve is okay with letting inflation run hot while it continues to monitor the U.S economic recovery.

While these reasons could be hindering the markets’ ability to build up steam, they could also take a lot more time to play out.

On a better note, the transportation sector ETF (IYT) made new all-time highs Tuesday.

In the past, we have watched this sector as a strength-indicator for the demand side of the economy.

With that said, ultimately, price action is king when it comes to the overall market direction.

From that standpoint, if the indices continue to hold their breath near the highs, we can watch for them to stay over recent support areas (as seen in the charts below) along with the transportation sector to continue upwards.

ETFs Trading Summary & Analysis:

S&P 500 (SPY) Resistance 418.25

Russell 2000 (IWM) 234.53 high to clear.

Dow (DIA) 342.43 high to clear.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 342.23 high to clear.

KRE (Regional Banks) Support 66.63.

SMH (Semiconductors) 258.59 resistance.

IYT (Transportation) New all-time highs.

IBB (Biotechnology) 154.17 support.

XRT (Retail) Like this to hold over the 10-DMA at 92.05.

