Advance/Decline Line Warns Investors with Triple Top Breakdown!

By
Chris Kimble
-

We have been highlighting several market indicators trading at critical time/price areas over the past month or so.

And today is no different as we take a look at the Advance/Decline Line for NYSE common stocks. This is a very important measure of market breadth looking at the number of advancing versus declining stocks each day.

As you can see in the chart below, the Advance/Decline Line (A/D Line) created a double top (blue shade) before creating a triple top at (1). And now it is breaking down below support at (2). Yikes!

Looking at the lower pane in the chart, I humbly ask, “will the S&P 500 follow the leading indicator and break support at (3)???

Could the A/D Line be sending a new message to the markets with its breakdown at (2)? Stay tuned!

Advance/Decline Line Chart

advance decline line stock market top october warning investing image

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR