Will U.S. Economy See Inflation, Recession, or Soft Landing?

Early Wednesday, before the FOMC meeting, I went on Forex Analytix, better known as F.A.C.E, for a pre-market interview.

I discussed gold, silver, dollar, oil, bonds the Economic Modern Family and what I see as future trends for investing.

Later, the Fed announced they would keep rates the same.

But they also hinted there might be a cut in September.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Traditionally, the FED always gives us forward guidance or relays when they are going to change monetary policy.

Except, of course, if there is a crisis impending, which is an example of chaos theory.

Bottom line is the original statement in the interview is the title of this Daily.

Are we headed for a new round of inflation, recession or a soft landing?

The market will tell us and until then it really is anybody’s guess.

Please listen to the interview and you will get a very good sense of how both I and Dale Pinkert are thinking right now.

Interview here:

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.