Will Treasury Bonds Crisis Turn Into Opportunity This Month?

Rising interest rates has created a decline in treasury bonds not seen in modern times.

Well, they say crisis equals opportunity.

This may be the case today as we look at a long-term “monthly” chart of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

As you an see, it has been a rough 3-years! And the crisis now has TLT testing 20-year trend support at (1).

It’s still early in the month, but TLT is attempting to form a bullish reversal at (1) while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) could be forming a higher low.

Opportunity for treasury bonds and TLT? If not, the crisis most likely gets MUCH worse. All eyes on support here and stay tuned!

$TLT 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF “monthly” Chart

