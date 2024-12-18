Will the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Sell Off in January 2025?

In today’s video, we explore potential scenarios for the Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) through January 2025. While seasonal strength often boosts year-end performance, results can vary as we transition into January.

We’ll cover four scenarios, from a bullish continuation into January to a bearish reversal (similar to early 2022). Key factors include the “Magnificent Seven,” stock market breadth, and momentum.

Drawing from past patterns, especially post-election years, we’ll examine these scenarios. Scenario one suggests steady bullish momentum, while scenario four warns of a bearish breakdown below critical support.

Factors like rate cuts, inflation data, and sector shifts will guide these paths.

Regardless of what happens in the year to come, investors should think through each of these four scenarios now! No matter what happens in 2025, you will have already sketched out some thinking about how to take advantage of opportunities and manage risk. A mindful investor is a prepared investor!

What are the conditions and signals that could lead to the QQQ either continuing its bullish trend or experiencing a pullback in January 2025?

How might key stocks like Meta and Alphabet impact the broader index’s performance, and what changes in their trajectories should we look for?

What could shifts in market breadth and sector performance indicate about potential bullish or bearish outcomes for the QQQ?

Video: Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis and Market Correction Potential

The author may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.