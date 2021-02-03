Will Stock Market Reversal Re-Energize Bulls?

The broad U.S. stock market is following through to the upside after pivoting last Friday. Stock market futures are pointing higher again today.

In today’s video, we analyze the technical indicators and price levels of the major stock market indices. We will also discuss developing trading themes and investment news, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Index ETFs are rallying out of oversold positions.

Stock market bulls moderate as sentiment slips.

Is it time to move further out on the “risk curve” for bonds and fixed income?

Stock Market Today Video – February 3, 2021

