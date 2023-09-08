Will Semiconductors (SMH) Double Top Take Stocks Down?

The stock market appears to be limping its way through the final stages of its rally.

The major stock market indices have yet to make new highs and are in stall-out mode. A bit concerning, eh?

These concerns are on full display in today’s chart 4-pack. As you can see, the market leading Semiconductors Sector ETF (SMH) has out-performed major stock indices like the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 Index.

BUT, the Semiconductors could potentially be forming a double top at (1) while the other indices make lower highs.

What this market leader does at (1) should greatly impact the other three! Stay tuned!!

Semiconductors ETF (SMH), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 Index Charts

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.