Will Record Stock Market Prices Continue In 2021?

Happy new year and welcome back to our daily stock market video, where we provide updates on the major stock market indices, sectors, and trending stocks, commodities, and currencies.

As we begin the year with several global stock market indices trading at or near all-time highs, we are mired in political and financial uncertainty. This is another reason to focus on price and price indicators to guide your trades. Here’s a recap of today’s video:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) begins the year at record levels.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) has a bullish rating to begin year 2021.

US treasury bonds and US Dollar Index are in on-going down-trends.

The commodities complex remains strong with Gold and Crude Oil holding strong.

Stock Market Today Video – January 4, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.