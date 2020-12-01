Will Record Month of Stock Market Gains Fuel Strong December?

Every day there’s something new in the news headlines… vaccines, stimulus, politics. Lots of noise right now in the markets. Though news can provide a catalyst, it is always key to follow price and price indicators.

In today’s video, we discuss important investment themes as we begin the final month of the year (December). We also discuss key technical price levels and indicators on the major stock market indexes and key sectors. Here’s a recap:

Equities close out November with record gains.

The Technology sector and select stocks are interesting right here, especially small cap technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is showing signs of out-performance.

Defensive stocks and sectors are lagging the broader market.

Stock Market Today Video – December 1, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.