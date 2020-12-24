Will Investors Enjoy Santa Claus Rally This Year?

Stocks continue to push higher ‘slowly but surely’ as investors keep a bid under the stock market. This is no small feat considering the year 2020 has been filled with uncertainty. Note that today marks the start of the Santa Claus rally window… should we see one this year.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest relevant news for investors, key investing themes, and technical indicators. We also highlight sectors and industries that are trending as well as stocks we like. Here’s a recap:

Stocks continue to trade mixed as Santa Claus rally time period starts today.

Market breadth is still strong although it has pulled back some today.

The Cannabis ETF is breaking out of a short-term consolidation.

The Financial Sector ETF is oversold but remains above key price support.

Stock Market Today Video – December 24, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.