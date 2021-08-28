Will Delta Variant Sink Transportation Sector ETF (IYT)?

Key stock market indices are trading at all-time highs but one notable sector is lagging – The Transportation Sector and ETF $IYT.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as the transportation sector has already been through a coronavirus lockdown of sorts and may be heading into more red tape as news of the delta variant grows.

That said, the ETF is attempting to rally out of a base. Will this rally be derailed by the delta variant… or will the Transportation Sector $IYT send a bullish signal to the economy that it’s finding its way through? Labor Day weekend is approaching and fall is nearing… this is a critical time/price spot for $IYT.

Note that the following MarketSmith charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of technical and fundamental data and education.

$IYT Transportation Sector ETF “daily” Chart

First off, the chart below looks much more bullish due to the rounded arrow. However, that illustration is to point out the potential for $IYT. Note that this all comes with price poorly lagging the broader market… and work needs to be down for any short-term trend trade to trigger.

This is no-doubt a critical time for $IYT. Price is testing its 20/50 day moving averages and is “trying” to turn up out of a base. A clean break above $260 to get on any trading radar. And a breakout above the July highs – $264 – would signal a retest of the spring highs is likely.

On the flip side, a move below $250 and this would trigger another sell signal.

