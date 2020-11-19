Will COVID-19 Shutdowns Hit U.S. Stock Market Indices?

Investors sold stocks on Thursday afternoon, sending the broad U.S. stock market indices lower. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases and several cities and states taking stronger measures to combat COVID, it’s only a matter of time before these shutdowns effect the economy.

Will that in turn hit stocks? In today’s stock market video, we look at key price indicators and highlight what active investors should be watching for. We also look at trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Further COVID restrictions are spooking investors and adding to economic uncertainty.

Market breadth remains bullish but near-term concerns are rising.

The Gold Mining sector is bearish and needs to hold key price support.

Stock Market Today Video – November 19, 2020

