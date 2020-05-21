Will Bullish Reversals Mark End to Commodities Crash?

TR Equal Weight Commodity Index “monthly” Chart

With the exception of Gold, most commodities have been struggling for awhile now.

But there’s silver lining… and a comeback may be in the cards.

Today’s chart looks at the Thomson Reuters Equal Weight Commodity Index (on a monthly basis). And as you can see, the broader commodities market has struggled for some time.

BUT, the index has put in back to back monthly bullish reversal bars, giving commodity bulls a reason to pay attention again.

This also comes as the Commodity Index tests 40 year support that also marked the lows of the Financial Crisis. Will this mark the end to the downside? Stay tuned!

