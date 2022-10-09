Why the Stock Market Is Facing Bigger Decline

I am not an alarmist and don’t use the word “crash” in my writings now or at any of the buy side firms I worked at in my career.

So I’ll avoid using that word now… but, investors should be very cautious in the days/weeks ahead.

Why? Well, there are a few reasons.

The inability of the market to stage a rally from an oversold condition

Very negative sentiment

And the breadth thrusts off the recent low are not holding.

This sends a message that something is brewing. If the selling really takes hold, we may see the S&P 500 reach our MFU 3 price target.

