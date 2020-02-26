Why Investors Should Watch Transportation Sector’s 200-Week Moving Average

Although the iShares Transportation Sector ETF NYSEARCA: IYT was not the first one to show signs of weakness long before the recent crash, this sector has broken down hard.

That distinction of the first sector to tell us something was amiss goes to our Prodigal Son Regional Banks KRE.

I gave that head’s up in a Daily back on January 15th.

Yet, Transportation through the years, has been our “go to” for reliable information on whether the market is ready to turn back up.

Therefore, I thought it relevant to look at the 200-week moving average (green line) and see if today’s hard landing could mean something good for the market.

On the weekly chart of the ETF Transportation IYT, you see the green 200-WMA. Going back to early 2016 -Brexit- while the 200-week moving average sloped up, the price broke it for a few weeks.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Then, once the price returned above it, it was smooth sailing.

Until we saw a one week breach of it in July 2016. Then, the following week, it opened just below the 200-week moving average and proceeded to rally, not looking back until late 2018.

After two weeks under the 200-week moving average, IYT was one of the first of the Economic Modern Family sectors to return above the MA.

That led to the great rally early 2019.

Today, IYT touched down on the 200-week moving average (still with a positive slope) for the fourth time in 4 years.

That leads me to wonder whether it will hold again, giving us a low risk buy opportunity in not only this sector, but in other sectors of the market as well.

Or, if the 200-week moving average cannot hold like in 2016, how many weeks must we sit while this trades below that area?

What I do know is that if the 20-week moving average cannot hold, we could see those late 2018 levels. And, if we cannot sell off that far, once price recaptures the 200-week moving average we have a good reason to jump back in long.

S&P 500 (SPY) Officially oversold. A bounce is possible but that is different than a bottom. 320 resistance with 307.75 support.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Confirmed Distribution phase -156.67 resistance.

Dow (DIA) Confirmed distribution phase 272.48 pivotal.

Nasdaq (QQQ) Confirmed caution phase 221 pivotal resistance 216 weekly support.

KRE (Regional Banks) 48 support with resistance at 54.00

SMH (Semiconductors) Inside day. Range to break 140.94-134.21

IYT (Transportation) 177.40 is the 200-week moving average.

IBB (Biotechnology) THIS WORKED PERFECTLY-117.35 key pivotal area-if clears then could buy with stop under 116.48 looking for 120 area.

XRT (Retail) Poor Granny-Unless it gets back over 43.00, that weekly double top could really smash this.

Volatility Index (VXX) Inside day.

Junk Bonds (JNK) Over 108.50 and hold, perhaps the worst is over for the time being.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.