Who Says You Can’t Time the Stock Market?

First it was the Junk Bonds ETF (JNK) closing above its 50-week moving average on Friday.

Then today Junk bonds rallied again, with JNK rallying up to yet another new high since the March low.

This is the best example of “Don’t Fight the Fed!” (especially ahead of the Fed meeting).

Until I see a shift in risk appetite, I cannot get negative, in spite of the headlines, economic data, rise in gold, fall in the dollar or civil rest.

Call JNK the perfect timing mechanism, as I believe we will see the market sputter, but not until JNK stops moving up and gives us a real topping sign.

The weekly chart of JNK shows it cleared the 50-week moving average (blue).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

A couple of other noteworthy features of the chart.

The high June 5th is 105.26, just cleared.

The 200-WMA (green) is well above at 107.64.

The 23-month moving average is at 105.83.

Should JNK continue its north route and clear 105.83, I imagine the 200-WMA is next.

That means the overall market will continue to run up since risk appetite will remain high.

If JNK fails 104.91, especially with the end of the month nigh, then I would consider that a top for the overall market as well.

Then, we can still talk about inflation, and even more readily, add the prefix “stag” before it.

S&P 500 (SPY) 320 held and has to continue to

Russell 2000 (IWM) 146 support 150 resistance

Dow (DIA) 270 now resistance 262.50 support

Nasdaq (QQQ) 262 now resistance with support at 250

KRE (Regional Banks) Yo-yo again, unconfirmed bearish phase. 37.70 the 50-DMA

SMH (Semiconductors) 165-168 resistance

IYT (Transportation) 172.75 support and back into an unconfirmed accumulation phase

IBB (Biotechnology) 142 resistance

XRT (Retail) 46.00 support

Volatility Index (VXX) I’d like to see a new multi-month low, then reversal

Junk Bonds (JNK) Cleared 104.95-must hold

LQD (iShs iBoxx High yield Bonds) Support at the 10-DMA 137.50

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.