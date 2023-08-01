What Does it Take to Build Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations?

Here is a headline from over the weekend:

GM, Other Big Automakers Form EV Charging Joint Venture

Tesla is the dominant player in the EV space. And as such, and its supercharger network, several car companies have teamed up with Tesla for their charging stations.

To see more EV sales all around, drivers need to see more charging stations in better and more accessible locations.

Naturally, this got us thinking about what these charging stations will need to get built and to sustain.

So, we went to ChatGPT.

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations require a variety of raw materials and manufactured goods to be constructed. The components of EV charging stations can vary depending on the type and charging level (e.g., Level 1, Level 2, DC fast chargers) of the station.

Below are some common raw materials and manufactured goods used in the construction of EV charging stations:

Electric Components:

Power electronics: Power converters, inverters, and rectifiers.

Electric cables and wiring: Copper and other conductive materials for carrying electricity from the power source to the vehicle.

Circuit breakers and fuses: Safety components that protect the station from overloads and short circuits.

Charging Plugs and Connectors:

The plugs and connectors that fit into the EV’s charging port. These are usually made of durable materials like thermoplastics and metals.

Charging Infrastructure Enclosures:

The outer casing or enclosure of the charging station, typically made of metal or plastic.

Display and User Interface:

Screens, buttons, and interactive interfaces to guide users and display charging information.

Mounting and Installation Hardware:

Brackets, nuts, bolts, and other hardware needed for installation.

Cabling and Conduits:

Cables for power supply and conduits for cable management and protection.

Communication and Networking Equipment:

Devices for enabling communication between the charging station and the user, as well as with network systems for monitoring and management.

Safety and Security Features:

Grounding systems and lightning protection devices.

Access controls and security measures.

Cooling Systems:

Fans or cooling mechanisms to regulate the temperature of internal components.

Foundation Materials:

Concrete or other foundation materials to anchor the charging station securely to the ground.

Signage and Branding:

External signage and branding elements to indicate the charging station’s presence and ownership.

Quite a long list of potential companies to invest in.

We asked GPT to identify which publicly traded companies make the raw materials and manufactured goods for EV charging stations.

ChatGPT gave us a few and we are researching others as well.

Siemens AG A multinational conglomerate that offers various electrical and electronic products, including components for EV charging stations.

Phase: Recuperation

Leadership: Outperforming Benchmark

Momentum: No divergence-needs to clear Bollinger Band

Schneider Electric SE A multinational corporation specializing in energy management and automation solutions, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Phase: Accumulation

Leadership: Outperforming Benchmark

Momentum: No divergence-needs to clear Bollinger Band

TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL A company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions, including products used in electric vehicle charging systems.

Phase: Bullish

Leadership: Underperforming Benchmark

Momentum: Bullish divergence-in a bullish phase-consolidation

We will be watching for more picks

In case you missed it: Here’s the link to the coaching session.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.