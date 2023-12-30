Utilities Sector ETF (XLU) Finds Itself In Precarious Situation!

By
Chris Kimble
-

The Utilities Sector (XLU) doesn’t get a lot of headlines. In fact, many investors don’t even pay attention to it.

But for that reason, it’s smart to pay attention. Because you know something is off when a slow and steady sector veers off course.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.” – Joe Friday

Below is a “monthly” chart of the Utilities Sector ETF (XLU). As you can see, XLU broke down and out of its 13-year rising channel a year ago. It also created a large bearish reversal just under its 40-month MA and resistance at (2).

XLU is attempting to recover. And stock bulls want/need to see XLU breakout at (2)… not top! Stay tuned!!

$XLU Utilities Sector ETF “monthly” Chart

xlu utilities sector etf decline bearish sell signal long term investing chart

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

