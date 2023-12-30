Utilities Sector ETF (XLU) Finds Itself In Precarious Situation!

The Utilities Sector (XLU) doesn’t get a lot of headlines. In fact, many investors don’t even pay attention to it.

But for that reason, it’s smart to pay attention. Because you know something is off when a slow and steady sector veers off course.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.” – Joe Friday

Below is a “monthly” chart of the Utilities Sector ETF (XLU). As you can see, XLU broke down and out of its 13-year rising channel a year ago. It also created a large bearish reversal just under its 40-month MA and resistance at (2).

XLU is attempting to recover. And stock bulls want/need to see XLU breakout at (2)… not top! Stay tuned!!

$XLU Utilities Sector ETF “monthly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.