U.S. Equities Trends Positive As Small and Mid-Cap Stocks Hold 200 Day MAs

U.S. equities markets continue to show strength as we head into the end of July.

Trends for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remain favorable for investors.

As well, I continue to see improvement in the Russell 2000 and Mid-Cap (MDY).

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remain well contained in their upward sloping regression trend channels off the March low, and those trends remain intact.

The Russell 2000 and Mid-Cap MDY have held their respective 200-day averages and continue to show improvement.

The Utilities Sector (XLU) continues to struggle as it remains in a weak trend. I would continue to avoid this sector.

S&P 500 “weekly” Chart

s&p 500 weekly price chart bullish trend higher july 29

Nasdaq “weekly” Chart

nasdaq composite weekly price chart bullish trend higher july 29

Russell 2000 “daily” Chart

russell 2000 daily price chart above 200 day moving average bullish july 29

Mid-Cap “daily” Chart

mid cap index daily price chart above 200 day moving average bullish july 29

