US Dollar Breakout Could Cool Off Commodities Prices

Rising commodities prices have been all over the news for several months. The rally has been broad-based and persistent.

So what could possibly derail the commodities rally? U.S. Dollar strength.

King Dollar has not been so king-like over the past several months… but it is starting to show strength after double-bottoming at (1). And it is now attempting to breakout at (2)!

Lumber, precious metals, grains, energy… all types of commodity bulls are watching the US Dollar here.

White hot commodities could really cool off it King Dollar succeeds in breaking out at (2)! Stay tuned!

US Dollar Index “Weekly” Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.