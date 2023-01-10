US Dollar and Euro Currency Trading: Spots of Importance

Despite the debate about the strength or weakness of the US Dollar, it will remain one of the most important currencies in the world for decades and will continue to cause trouble for some.

Still, new monetary paradigms are shifting in the global oil market and Sovereign foreign currency reserves as two examples.

So, where is the USD going?

Only time will tell, but in the long term, the dollar will most likely drift lower but is in a unique area of support and resistance now.

The US dollar has weakened almost 50% from the highs earlier this year, so breaking this 50% support area could alter the dollar’s trajectory and if holds, could provide continued support for now.

The chart below shows the US Dollar compared to the Euro. 1.07 is a support level for the Euro.

1.09 also happens to be the 50% retracement from the highs, so most likely, the Euro will find resistance coinciding with this area, but the Euro might also strengthen.

These intersections are generally dependable resistance areas, and the EURO will likely hit 1.09 resistance and turn back down.

However, if the Euro rises to 1.11, that might signal a larger paradigm shift in currency trends.

Despite a challenging year for asset markets, the U.S. dollar remains an essential cornerstone of financial transactions worldwide and means of exchange.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 384 support and 392 resistance

Russell 2000 (IWM) 172 pivotal support and 180 resistance

Dow (DIA) 330 support and 338 resistance.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 265 support and 273 resistance

Regional banks (KRE) 56 support and resistance 62.

Semiconductors (SMH) Support is 211 and 220 resistance.

Transportation (IYT) 220 pivotal support and 230 is now resistance.

Biotechnology (IBB) 127 is pivotal support 168 overhead resistance.

Retail (XRT) 60 pivotal support and 65 is now resistance.

