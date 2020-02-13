UBS Upgrades Micron (MU): Cycles Point to Higher Prices Into Summer

Micron NASDAQ: MU Weekly Chart Grid
On Wednesday, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri upgraded Micron’s stock (MU) from neutral to buy.
He also raised his price target from $47 to $75.
The analyst cited a DRAM upswing, which should last deep into 2021. Micron derives approximately 60% of its revenue from DRAM.
UBS believes that Micron deserves to trade at a higher multiple given the company’s competitive positioning and through-cycle financial performance. Let’s see what the charts tell us.
askSlim Technical Briefing
The weekly cycle analysis suggests that Micron is in a very positive intermediate-term pattern. Weekly momentum is positive.
On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci projection/target zone from 65.28 – 68.71. On the downside, there is a rising intermediate-term Fibonacci support at 56.46 followed by another zone of support from 53.65 – 49.10. For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would likely need to see a weekly close below cycle low support at 44.55.
askSlim Sum of the Evidence
Micron is in a very bullish weekly cycle pattern with positive weekly momentum. Given these conditions, we would expect sell-offs to be contained to the rising intermediate-term Fibonacci supports beginning at 56.46 until the next intermediate-term low forms.
The next projected intermediate-term low is due between the end of April and the end of May. Once the next intermediate-term low forms, there is a likelihood the stock tests 65 by July.
