U.S. Stock Market Volatility Moderates, Small Caps Continue To Lead

Stocks are lower to start Friday’s trading session. This seems to be in line with the choppy trading that investors have seen this week.

Despite the back and forth action, however, the VIX Volatility Index is calming down. Another investing theme is that the Russell 2000 and small cap stocks continue to be a market leader.

In today’s video, we look at charts of the major stock market indices, discuss key indicators, trends, and themes, and point out stocks that are bullish / bearish. Here’s a recap:

Small cap stocks continue to out-perform large cap stocks in November.

Growth stocks are struggling relative to value stocks.

The “risk-on” trade with high beta stocks is out-performing low volatility stocks.

Stock Market Today Video – November 20, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.