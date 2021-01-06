U.S. Stock Market Update: Investor Sentiment Remains Frothy

Stocks have climbed a wall of worry for much of the past months so it’s not surprising that investors are getting complacent and have become overly bullish.

Near-term complacency has eased somewhat but weekly surveys are still heavily tilted toward optimism.

Most investors are positioned for late-2020 momentum to carry stocks higher into 2021.

With stock market breadth robust (as seen in both industry group trends and the percentage of world markets trading above their 50-day averages), near-term sentiment risks are more about volatility that sustained weakness. Longer-term, earnings growth expectations (on a median basis) are not unduly high, but overall valuations on both a trailing and forward basis are not consistent sustained stock market strength.

investors intelligence bull bear spread chart versus stock market performance january
one year forward price earnings ratio sp 500 index chart year 2021
s&p 500 industry group breadth indicator chart january year 2021
percent global stock indices above 50 day moving average chart january year 2021

