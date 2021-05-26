U.S. Stock Market Outlook Clouded By Weak Signals

Stocks gave up early gains and had a disappointing close to Tuesday’s trading session. A lack of follow-through buying when the indexes need it most continues to hold the stock market back.

The S&P 500 Index fell by -0.22% on Tuesday but continues to have a strongly bullish intermediate posture. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has a weakly bullish intermediate posture and is trading above a rising 30 day moving average

Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have bullish intermediate confirmation signals; however, neither one is considered to be an ideal set-up.

The NASDAQ Composite fell -0.03% and it still has a weakly bullish intermediate posture. The Nasdaq is looking quite precarious just underneath its falling 30 day moving average.

The Russell 2000 fell 0.97% and has a strongly bearish posture; the index rejected the falling 30 day moving average and engulfed the previous two candles as it closed near the lows.

The U.S. Dollar continues to weaken (-0.12%), which has helped push gold (+0.91%) to new multi-month highs with its strongly bullish intermediate posture.

Interest rates fell strongly to their support level from a couple weeks ago; Long-Term U.S. Treasuries closed higher by 0.93% and feature a weakly bullish posture.

Bitcoin rose 2%, an inconsequential amount for that speculative asset; although it now has a weakly bullish posture, $47,000 remains a strong resistance level.

After a long period of outperformance, Materials now have a weakly bearish posture (yet remain well above a rising 30 day moving average).

Real Estate (+0.28%) hit an all-time intraday high; this is quite the accomplishment considering the extreme challenges the COVID pandemic created for the sector.

Our trade application example featured selling a bear call spread on the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) due a rejection of the falling 30 day moving average, a bearish engulfing pattern, a bearish near-term divergence signal, and an intermediate posture shift back to strongly bearish

