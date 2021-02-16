U.S. Stock Market Leadership In “Right” Sectors

Stocks are pointing higher following the long holiday weekend. The U.S. equity market remains strong with leadership showing up in all the “right” sectors and stocks.

In today’s video, we discuss the current technical setup on the major U.S. stock market indices and sector etfs, highlight on-going investing themes and news, and pick trending stocks and sectors we like. Here’s a recap:

Defensive sectors lag as risk-on continues.

Long-dated US treasury bonds are under pressure, not something you see at market tops.

It is right to screen for leading stocks in sectors showing relative strength.

Stock Market Today Video – February 16, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.