Treasury Bonds (TLT) Teetering Near Price Support

As treasury bond yields (interest rates) rise, treasury bonds prices fall.

And that is the current state of the market for the past several weeks… along with war, geopolitical tensions, rising oil, and elevated commodity prices.

The 20+ year treasury bonds ETF (TLT) is nearing an important support level ($85) – the August pivot. And while support reside just below at $83-$84, it is fair to say that has fallen to important support.

If this band of supports (call it $83-$85) gives way, then we can expect lower treasury prices, and much higher treasury yields (interest rates).

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$TLT 20+ Year Treasury Bonds Chart

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.