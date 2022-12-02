Treasury Bonds ETF (TLT) Trading Breakout Price Targets

Treasury Bonds miserable bear market brought its price down to the low $90’s.

But the recent rally appears to have some “trading” legs. By trading, we mean short-term and with managed risk (stop loss).

The recent consolidation breakout is targeting $110, which is our MFU-3 price target (MFU = Money Flow Unit). If price closes twice above that level, then we could see the MFU-4 price target at $116.

While the broader downtrend has been temporarily neutralized, bonds are still trading deep in bearish territory.

$TLT Treasury Bonds ETF Price Chart

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.