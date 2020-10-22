The Most Important Financial Markets Chart of the Next Decade

This chart of the price of copper and correlations to emerging markets and the S&P 500 could be one of the most important charts for the coming decade.

Copper has broken out to a new multi-year high (reaching its highest level since early 2018). Copper strength tends to bode well for Emerging Market stocks on both an absolute and relative basis (versus the S&P 500 Index).

My guess remains that the extended period of US equity market dominance (versus the rest of the world) is drawing to a close.

Investors eyes should be on copper. Will it breakout over 3.30?

