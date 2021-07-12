The Future Of Mobility: How Will Transportation Evolve?

The way people move about has constantly been evolving. Today, innovation continues to take place on all fronts.

Companies like Tesla have led the race in automobile electrification, while companies like Lyft are focused on ride-sharing and micro-mobility (bicycles, e-scooters).

Automobiles remain a popular mode of transportation in the U.S., with 82% of respondents in Statista’s Global Consumer Survey citing the use of a car for their daily commute. This is significantly higher than the 6% who use bicycles, and 12% who rely on public transportation.

Many U.S. cities boast features largely centered around the automobile (e.g., wide roads, large parking garages). This extensive infrastructure increases the value proposition of owning an automobile but makes it an uphill battle for those focusing on micro-mobility or alternative modes of transportation, such as Spin and Bird.

Yet the low-cost nature of micro-mobility has enabled meaningful adoption, unlocking growth and enabling partnerships between micro-mobility companies and municipalities. As new infrastructure continues to be built out, alongside improving vehicular technology, it will be interesting to see how U.S. consumers commute years down the road, and which companies are facilitating this.

